Home Nation

Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ram Mandir Trust Secretary

Rai said, "I thank the young man who is walking on foot in the country, I appreciate his move. There is nothing wrong in it.

Published: 04th January 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)

By PTI

AYODHYA: Secretary of Ram Mandir Trust Champat Rai has lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he is walking in harsh weather and that must be appreciated.

His comments came on Tuesday, a day after the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple Acharya Satyendra Das "blessed" Gandhi for the Yatra.

Rai said, "I thank the young man who is walking on foot in the country, I appreciate his move. There is nothing wrong in it.

"I am the worker of RSS and the RSS never condemned Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said in reply to a question from reporters about the Yatra which entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

"He is walking in this harsh weather and this must be appreciated. I must say everyone should do Yatra of the country," he said.

Another senior trustee of Ram Mandir Trust Govind Dev Giri also hailed Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"I pray to Lord Rama to bless him so that the nation remain united, strong and harmonious. Bharat Jodo is a good slogan and India must unite," he said.

ALSO READ | Open ‘franchise’ of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘shop of love’: Priyanka during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in UP

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Ram Mandir trust
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp