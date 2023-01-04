BJP blows the bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP national president JP Nadda blew the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the Bihar's assembly elections in 2025 from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday.

Addressing a public rally in Vaishali, Nadda claimed that Bihar is keen on a significant change.

"That's why the people of Bihar should make up their minds to bring in the BJP government, reposing trust in the national leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he emphasised.

Lashing out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for parting ways with the BJP, Nadda said that the people of the state had given the mandate to the NDA, but Kumar had insulted them by ditching the alliance.

"Time will come when the people of the state will give an answer to Nitish Kumar in a democratic way. The NDA was mandated to develop Bihar, not to sit on the chair of power which Nitish Kumar had done now with an RJD that had brought the jungle raj in the state earlier," Nadda alleged.

Nadda further added that the jungle raj (rule of lawlessness) has once again started wreaking havoc on the life of people in Bihar because of Nitish Kumar's 'turncoat politics' and because he sought the political support of RJD just for remaining in power.

"I know Bihar and its people. I know there is huge potential and growth prospects in Bihar, but what is lacking now is a strong government. The BJP is all set to give it to the state," Nadda said.

He said that the BJP did not come into politics to enjoy power but to serve the people and Bihar commands top priority in the development agenda of the Modi government.

Lauding the potential of the state for development, the BJP chief said that Bihar has been a state of talents and knowledge and social revolution.

Nadda said that the Modi government provided funds of Rs 5000 crore for the world-class development of PMCH and Rs 1,200 crore for the Darbhanga AIIMS. "But since the state was pushed into jungle raj, development has halted and corruption and crime has flourished," he said.

Claiming that India has moved ahead under the leadership of PM Modi, Nadda added that Bihar will develop better under the BJP government.

Nadda also had a meeting with party leaders and office-bearers of the state later in Patna.

