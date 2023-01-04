Home Nation

Centre has halved ration of 81 crore poor, alleges Congress

The government launched the PMGKAY in April 2020 as a relief measure during Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 04th January 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

PDS rice

Image used for representation only

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  By discontinuing the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY), the government has cut the ration entitlement of 81 crore poor people by 50 per cent in the new year, alleged the Congress on Tuesday. On December 23, 2022, the Union government announced that it would discontinue PMGKAY from January 1, 2023. The government had announced that it would provide free foodgrains to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, 2013, as per their entitlement, for a year beginning January 2023.

Criticising the government decision, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the PM has taken the regressive decision without any consultation with state governments nor any discussion was held in the Parliament.

“2023 began with the depressing news that PM Modi’s Cabinet has discontinued the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which provided 5 kg of food grains to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). For the past two years, 81 crore Indians were eligible for 10 kg of food grains, but now get they only 5 kg a sudden reduction of rations by 50%,” he said.

The government launched the PMGKAY in April 2020 as a relief measure during Covid-19 pandemic. Under the scheme, 5 kg of free foodgrains was provided to every person on top of the NFSA entitlement at subsidised rates. Ramesh said that the government is falsely trumpeting the free 5 kg of grains under the NFSA as a historic decision benefiting the poor. “The main beneficiary, however, is the government which will save over Rs 1 lakh crore, and not ration card holders whose spending will increase,” he said.

The Congress spokesperson claimed that now a family of five is forced to spend around Rs 750 more every month, which is around Rs 9,000 more every year. The NFSA covers about 81.35 crore people. While briefing the Cabinet decision in December, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said 5 kg of food grains per person to Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries and 35 kg per household to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries (poorest of the poor) will be provided free of cost for the year 2023.

“There is no need for additional foodgrains,” he had said. “The government was forced to provide extra rations during pandemic due to the deep economic distress. This distress still prevails today. The ‘Hunger Watch” survey finds that 80% of people report some form of food insecurity, and India now ranks 107 of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index,” said Ramesh.

He also termed the PM Modi as a ‘master of U-turn’, alleging that he opposed schemes like MGNREGA and NFSA during UPA, but now claiming credit for them. Ramesh also shared a letter written by Modi, who was the Gujarat CM in 2013. The letter addressed to the then PM Manmohan Singh severely criticised the shortcomings of NFSA.

Grain of concern

The government launched the PMGKAY in April 2020 as a relief measure during Covid-19 pandemic 

Under the scheme, 5 kg of free foodgrains was provided to every person on top of the NFSA entitlement at subsidised rates

The Congress alleges that the government has cut the ration entitlement of 81 crore poor people by 50 per cent in the new year

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ration PMGKAY Congress
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R RAMACHANDRAN RAJAGOPAL
    Food grains distributing under PDS is only useful to feeding to animals and black marketing.Instead spending rupees 36 per kg to rice and rupees 28 to wheat may pay it to the poor people directly to purchase good quality of food grains in open market.
    12 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp