Centre using guvs as tool to break non-BJP states: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging that the Centre is using governors as tools to break non-BJP governments in states, DMK leader K Kanimozhi urged all Indians to unite and protect the values for which the country stands for and to respect, accept and celebrate the diversity of the nation.

“Unfortunately today when we talk about regional identity, our language and our pride we are called anti-nationals. The Centre thinks that this is one country and should have one religion, one language and one state. They want to make it one powerful Union state and snatch the power of states,” she said while inaugurating a seminar on ‘Centre-state relations’ organised by All India Lawyers Union at Ernakulam Town Hall on Tuesday.

“They use governors as a tool to break states ruled by non-BJP governments. The governor is here to create hindrances to the government and the bills they pass. Recently in Kerala when the CM wanted to induct a new minister he had to get clearance from the governor. The governor had to get clearance from I don’t know whom. It is the right of the CM to decide who should be inducted into the Cabinet.

Unfortunately the governors have become tools of their masters. We see governors breaking all conventions, moving away from what is prescribed as their duty and boundaries,” said Kanimozhi.

She said the Union government does not believe in democracy. It overthrows democratically elected governments, breaks political parties and uses agencies at its disposal to dismantle and create parties. It just shows they do not believe in the fabric of democracy. They do not believe in the will of the people, said Kanimozhi.

The Centre has made democracy a game of numbers. Is this respecting people’s will? People who do not care for the feelings of the people and the values of this country are the real anti-nationals. We have to come together to get this country rid of people who do not believe in the values of this country. This country believes that people of different languages, faith and cultures can live together. “They are imposing religion, language and ideology in the name of building a strong nation. Unfortunately that is breaking this country into fragments,” she said.

