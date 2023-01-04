Home Nation

'Detrimental impact on children': Panel asks UP to remove Pathaan song from social media

“In such a situation, it is necessary in the best interest of the children that obscene content should be removed from social media,” the letter said.

Published: 04th January 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

'Besharam Rang' song teaser from 'Pathaan'

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has asked the UP director general of police to get the clips of the Besharam rang song removed from social media as it may have “detrimental impact on the psyche of adolescents”. The song from the Hindi film, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been mired in controversy over its lyrics and a skimpy saffron outfit worn by the heroine.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the song going viral on social media amid the ongoing controversy over its lyrics, the CWC Bahraich (bench of magistrate), using the powers under Section 30 (xii) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, wrote a letter to UP DGP on Saturday saying that the Uttar Pradesh government had provided smart phones to teenagers for their all-round development, but they cannot be stopped from watching anything that is easily available on the internet. 

“In such a situation, it is necessary in the best interest of the children that obscene content should be removed from social media,” the letter said. The letter has been signed by CWC Bahraich bench chief Satish Kumar Srivastava and three-member bench comprising Deepmala Pradhan, Archana Pandey and Navneet Mishra.

‘Besharam Rang is mired in controversy’
The song from the Hindi film, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been mired in controversy over its lyrics and a skimpy saffron outfit worn by the heroine.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Besharam Child Welfare Committee Pathaan
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp