'Detrimental impact on children': Panel asks UP to remove Pathaan song from social media

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has asked the UP director general of police to get the clips of the Besharam rang song removed from social media as it may have “detrimental impact on the psyche of adolescents”. The song from the Hindi film, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been mired in controversy over its lyrics and a skimpy saffron outfit worn by the heroine.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the song going viral on social media amid the ongoing controversy over its lyrics, the CWC Bahraich (bench of magistrate), using the powers under Section 30 (xii) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, wrote a letter to UP DGP on Saturday saying that the Uttar Pradesh government had provided smart phones to teenagers for their all-round development, but they cannot be stopped from watching anything that is easily available on the internet.

“In such a situation, it is necessary in the best interest of the children that obscene content should be removed from social media,” the letter said. The letter has been signed by CWC Bahraich bench chief Satish Kumar Srivastava and three-member bench comprising Deepmala Pradhan, Archana Pandey and Navneet Mishra.

‘Besharam Rang is mired in controversy’

The song from the Hindi film, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been mired in controversy over its lyrics and a skimpy saffron outfit worn by the heroine.

LUCKNOW: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has asked the UP director general of police to get the clips of the Besharam rang song removed from social media as it may have “detrimental impact on the psyche of adolescents”. The song from the Hindi film, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been mired in controversy over its lyrics and a skimpy saffron outfit worn by the heroine. Taking suo motu cognizance of the song going viral on social media amid the ongoing controversy over its lyrics, the CWC Bahraich (bench of magistrate), using the powers under Section 30 (xii) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, wrote a letter to UP DGP on Saturday saying that the Uttar Pradesh government had provided smart phones to teenagers for their all-round development, but they cannot be stopped from watching anything that is easily available on the internet. “In such a situation, it is necessary in the best interest of the children that obscene content should be removed from social media,” the letter said. The letter has been signed by CWC Bahraich bench chief Satish Kumar Srivastava and three-member bench comprising Deepmala Pradhan, Archana Pandey and Navneet Mishra. ‘Besharam Rang is mired in controversy’ The song from the Hindi film, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been mired in controversy over its lyrics and a skimpy saffron outfit worn by the heroine.