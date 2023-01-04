Elections in J&K likely to be held in March-April 2023

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With the completion of the delimitation exercise and special photo electoral roll in Jammu and Kashmir, the first-ever Assembly elections in the Union Territory are likely to be held in March-April this year. J&K BJP general secretary (org) Ashok Koul said the Election Commission has completed its arrangements, including revision of photo electoral roll.

“It is expected that the Assembly polls will be held after winter. The polls may be held in March-April,” Koul said. Asked whether there is a possibility of the election being held in October-November, he replied, “When polls can be held in March-April, then why wait for October-November.”

It remains to be seen whether the Assembly polls in J&K will be held with those in 11 other states scheduled this year. Home Minister Amit Shah had said in November last year said the security situation in J&K is satisfactory enough for holding the Assembly elections. Another J&K BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also said the Assembly polls will be held this year. The delimitation exercise was completed in May while the special revision of photo electoral roll was completed in November.

Asked whether they have received any direction from party high command to go into election mode, Gupta said, “The BJP is always in election mode. We are ready for polls as and when it will be announced. Our organisational set-up is ready and work is going on at booth level.” Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule since mid-June 2018, when the PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti collapsed following withdrawal of support by the saffron party.

It remained under governor’s rule and after the state’s bifurcation into two UTs, J&K UT is under the Lt Governor administration, which is under direct control of the Centre. After the revocation of Article 370, J&K Assembly’s strength has risen from 83 seats to 90 seats.

