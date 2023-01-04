G20: Government’s ‘Visit India’ drive to boost tourism 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of ongoing India’s G20 presidency, the minister of tourism has planned to declare 2023 as ‘Visit India’ year to draw more international tourists. The officials termed the G20 president a watershed moment in the country’s tourism sector and added that it will provide impetus to the early recovery of India’s inbound tourism post-pandemic and position India as a preferred tourist destination in Asia.

The officials further stated that the ministry had chalked out an ambitious plan for growth of the tourism sector and it would launch concerted efforts to promote private sector investment and public private partnership to accelerate growth of tourism.

“Launch Visit India Year 2023 campaign is to coincide with India’s G20 Presidency as well as grand celebrations of India@75 Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The goal of Visit India 23 will be to unite all industry players to achieve a common goal of full recovery of Inbound Tourism by the end of 2023, whilst simultaneously attracting tourists from all over the globe to experience firsthand the warm hospitality and cultural and natural attractions of India,” said the officials.

To achieve the goal, the ministry is set to work with other central ministries, state governments and the private sector to position the tourism sector, post pandemic, at the centre of accelerating economic growth and achieving 2030 sustainable development goals.

