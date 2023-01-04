Home Nation

Gujarat: AAP announces major reshuffle, appoints CM face Isudan Gadhvi as state unit chief

Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia thanked AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving them their new responsibilities.

Published: 04th January 2023 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Isudan Gadhvi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Isudan Gadhvi. (Photo | AAP Gujarat Twitter)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a major reshuffle in the organisation on Wednesday where state president Gopal Italia was appointed as national joint secretary. Italia will also be a co-in charge of AAP in Maharashtra.

Isudan Gadhvi, the CM face of the party in the recent Gujarat assembly elections, has been appointed as the party’s state president.

Additionally, Aam Aadmi Party has divided Gujarat into six zones with separate working presidents for each zone. Alpesh Kathiria in the Surat zone, Chaitar Vasava, MLA of Dediapada in the south zone, Dr Ramesh Patel in the north Gujarat zone, Jagmal Wala in the Saurashtra zone, Jeval Vasra in the central Gujarat zone and Kailash Gadhvi in Kutch zone have been made working presidents.

Taking to social media, Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia thanked AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving them their new responsibilities.

Two days ago, a party organization meeting was held at the Aam Aadmi Party's state office in Ahmedabad. Former state president Gopal Italia, Isudan Gadhvi, elected MLAs, and all other key officials were present. Sources close to the party claimed that "in the meeting, the issue of appointing Isudan Gadhvi as the party’s state president was discussed."

An AAP leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that "Many past controversies with Gopal Italia continued to surface during the election time due to which Aam Aadmi Party suffered major losses."

"Despite being the state president, he could not win Surat city’s Katargam assembly seat. He was constantly in controversy due to his statements regarding Hindu saints. The language he used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi also caused a lot of damage to the party. In a way, the party has gained less and lost more from Gopal Italia," he added.

In recent 2022 Assembly polls, AAP had contested 181 out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat but could win only five seats despite claiming to be the main opponent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which bagged 156 seats, recording a historic victory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Aam Aadmi Party Isudan Gadhvi Gopal Italia Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp