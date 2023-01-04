Home Nation

Haryana CM says govt committed to putting in place old pension scheme

Addressing  a Jan Aabhar Rally at Dharamshala today to express gratitude to the people of Kangra district for their massive mandate in favour of Congress in the recently held assembly elections.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The state government was committed towards providing a transparent, responsive and accountable administration to the people of the state said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and added that he has come for change in establishment and will tour the entire state after first full cabinet in which Old Pension Scheme (OPS) would be implemented.

Addressing  a Jan Aabhar Rally at Dharamshala today to express gratitude to the people of Kangra district for their massive mandate in favour of Congress in the recently held assembly elections. Sukhu said that the present State Government was here not to enjoy power, but for bringing a change in the system. 

The State will bear the entire expenditure on skill development education, higher education and vocational training of such children. They will also be given financial assistance from time to time, as well, so that they can lead a respectable life, he added.

