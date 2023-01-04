Home Nation

Ministry of Home Affairs sets up 17-member panel to protect land for locals in J&K

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai addressed Congress MP A Revanth Reddy's question in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Over three years after the abrogation of Art 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two UTs, the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a 17-member committee headed by Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai to discuss protection of land and job rights and the unique culture and language of Ladakh UT. However, the agenda of the committee has fallen short of the demands of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), who are demanding the 6th Schedule status and statehood with legislature to Ladakh. The leaders of the two forums would meet on January 7 to chalk out a strategy.

According to an MHA order, the 17-member committee will discuss measures to protect the region’s unique culture and language in the backdrop of its geographical location and strategic importance. “The committee will also discuss measures to ensure protection of land and jobs for people of Ladakh. It will also discuss measures for inclusive development and employment generation in the region and empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHC) Leh and Kargil,” it said.

Besides MoS Home, the committee comprises Lt Governor of Ladakh UT, MP Ladakh, CEC LAHDC Leh, CEC LAHDC Kargil, MHA officials and representatives from Leh Apex Body and KDA. The Ladakh UT comprises two districts — Buddhist-dominated Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil. Both LAB and KDA have joined hands to demand 6th Schedule for Ladakh, statehood with legislature, two separate Lok Sabha seats, a Rajya Sabha seat and steps to tackle unemployment in Ladakh by recruiting the local youth.

“The leaders of KDA and LAB will be meeting on January 7 to discuss the agenda following the formation of the Central committee,” said LAB executive member Chering Dorje. On the call of LAB and KDA, massive protests were held in both Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh on November 2 last year to demand statehood with legislature, constitutional safeguards on the lines of the 6th Schedule, two Lok Sabha seats and an RS seat. The LAB And KDA have threatened to continue their agitation in this year and the next. On December 13 2021, Ladakh had observed a complete shutdown.

