On the run for 18 years, man accused of murder held in Bihar

“On the intervening night of March 28 and 29 in 2004, Singh had tried to cut open an ATM machine of Indian Overseas Bank located in Sector 1.

By Express News Service

NOIDA: On the run for nearly two decades, a man wanted for allegedly killing the security guard of an ATM kiosk in Noida was arrested from Patna in Bihar, police here said on Tuesday. Mukesh Singh, a native of Bihar’s Nalanda district, worked as a private security guard here at the time of the incident in 2004, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

“On the intervening night of March 28 and 29 in 2004, Singh had tried to cut open an ATM machine of Indian Overseas Bank located in Sector 1. The security guard of the ATM kiosk had tried to stop him but Singh killed the guard and went underground thereafter,” Dwivedi said.

A charge sheet was filed against him in a court here in 2004, the officer said, adding that a reward of Rs 25,000 was subsequently announced for information leading to his arrest. “The police recently received a tip-off that Singh was traced to Patna. A team from Noida’s Sector 20 police station was sent there and the accused was brought back here. Jalvayu Vihar police post-in-charge Mukul played a key role in tracing Singh,” Dwivedi said.

The accused would be produced before a local court this afternoon and remanded in judicial custody, the additional DCP said. The reward of Rs 25,000 will be given to the police team, he said.

