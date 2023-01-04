Home Nation

PM Modi to chair national conference of chief secretaries on Jan 6-7

The three-day national conference which begins on January 5, is considered as a key step towards boosting the partnership between the Centre and the state governments.

Published: 04th January 2023 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the second national conference of chief secretaries here on January 6-7 to discuss themes covering  MSMEs, infrastructure and investments, minimising compliances, women empowerment, health and nutrition, and skill development.

The three-day national conference which begins on January 5, is considered as a key step towards boosting the partnership between the Centre and the state governments.

This comes at the back of a similar conference that was held in Dharamshala in 2022 where the Prime Minister held discussions on various issues with the chief secretaries of all states and union territories. 

According to a statement by the PMO, the three-day national conference of chief secretaries will witness the participation of over 200 officials from central, state and UT governments. "The conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' with a thrust on growth and job creation and inclusive human development."

The agenda of the conference was decided after extensive deliberations between the centre, nodal ministries, NITI Aayog and others in more than 150 meetings held over the last three months.

Sources also added that the national conference of chief secretaries with PM Modi will have also focused deliberations on four other topics - 'vocal for local ', international years of millets, G20:Roles of States and emerging technologies.

The PMO added that the best practices from states and UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi National conference Conference Of Chief Secretaries
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp