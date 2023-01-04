PM Modi to chair national conference of chief secretaries on Jan 6-7

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the second national conference of chief secretaries here on January 6-7 to discuss themes covering MSMEs, infrastructure and investments, minimising compliances, women empowerment, health and nutrition, and skill development.

The three-day national conference which begins on January 5, is considered as a key step towards boosting the partnership between the Centre and the state governments.

This comes at the back of a similar conference that was held in Dharamshala in 2022 where the Prime Minister held discussions on various issues with the chief secretaries of all states and union territories.

According to a statement by the PMO, the three-day national conference of chief secretaries will witness the participation of over 200 officials from central, state and UT governments. "The conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' with a thrust on growth and job creation and inclusive human development."

The agenda of the conference was decided after extensive deliberations between the centre, nodal ministries, NITI Aayog and others in more than 150 meetings held over the last three months.

Sources also added that the national conference of chief secretaries with PM Modi will have also focused deliberations on four other topics - 'vocal for local ', international years of millets, G20:Roles of States and emerging technologies.

The PMO added that the best practices from states and UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other.

