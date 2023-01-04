Home Nation

PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on January 27

Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for the event.

Published: 04th January 2023 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pariksha pe charcha, Modi

PM Narendra Modi speaks during an interactive session of 'Pariksha Par Charcha 2020' with school and college students in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27, the Union Ministry of Education said Tuesday.

The sixth edition of the interaction will be held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pardhan. "The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students, parents, and teachers. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors," the ministry said in a tweet.

In the annual event, the prime minister interacts with students appearing for the board examination. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The programme is proposed to be in a town hall-type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, as determined by the Union Health Ministry from time to time.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conceptualized this unique interactive program Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school,” the statement said.

The event seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life as an Utsav.

The registrations for participation in the annual event were open from November 25 to December 30. As many as 38.80 lakh participants have registered for the annual event as compared to about 15.7 lakh in 2022, the ministry said. Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp