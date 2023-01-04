PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on January 27

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27, the Union Ministry of Education said Tuesday.

The sixth edition of the interaction will be held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pardhan. "The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students, parents, and teachers. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors," the ministry said in a tweet.

In the annual event, the prime minister interacts with students appearing for the board examination. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The programme is proposed to be in a town hall-type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, as determined by the Union Health Ministry from time to time.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conceptualized this unique interactive program Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school,” the statement said.

The event seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life as an Utsav.

The registrations for participation in the annual event were open from November 25 to December 30. As many as 38.80 lakh participants have registered for the annual event as compared to about 15.7 lakh in 2022, the ministry said. Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for the event.

