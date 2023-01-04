PM outlines vision for self-reliant India at Indian Science Congress event

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday outlined the vision for science for the

next 25 years, urging researchers to make the country self-reliant and focus on converting their knowledge to bring about change in everyday life.

Inaugurating the 108th Indian Science Congress via video conferencing the national capital, Modi stressed on strengthening scientific processes, focus on emerging areas such as quantum technologies, data sciences, development of new vaccines, stepping up efforts on surveillance for newer diseases and encouraging youngsters to take up research. “India’s scientific community should ensure a place for India that it has always deserved and help the country to become self-reliant,” he asserted.

Emphasising that the development in science ought to be aimed at fulfilling the needs of the nation, the PM said that the purpose of science should be the inspiration for the scientific community. “Abundant availability of data and technology in 21st century India will help taking the country to new heights of scientific achievements,” he said.

He said that India is now among the top countries of the world after acquiring 40th position in the Global Innovation Index in 2022. India improved its rank from 81st in 2015. “And our country is also among the top three nations in the world in terms of the number of PhDs awarded and the emergence of the start-up ecosystem,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the opportunities for private companies and startups by associating with research labs and academic institutions. “India is moving fast in the direction of quantum computers, chemistry, communication, sensors, cryptography and new materials,” Modi said as he urged young researchers and scientists to gain expertise in the quantum field and become leaders.

He urged researchers to focus on quantum computing and emerge as world leaders in their respective fields. Speaking about the importance of women participation in science and technology sectors, the PM categorically said: “Our thinking is not just that we should empower women via science but also empowering science by the contribution of women.”

He further added in his address that women-led development has been kept as a high-priority subjects for the agenda of G20 which is being presided by India this year. He also dwelt upon the significant role on the doubling of women’s participation in the field of extramural research. “The increasing participation of women is proof that women and science are both progressing in the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged researchers to include subjects such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality in their list of priorities and also come up with innovations in the field of semiconductors.

“India is taking several initiatives in the field of semiconductors. New innovations will be required in the field of semiconductors. Should we not think in the direction to make the country future ready in this field,” Modi said.

He cited India’s growing energy needs and urged the scientific community to forge such innovations in the field that may benefit the country. Since India is home to 17 to 18 per cent of the world’s population, progress of such a large number of people will lead to a surge in global advancement as well, he said. India is using scientific means for progress and its consequences are visible, he said, noting that India jumped to 40th in the global innovation index from 81 in 2015 in a list of 130 countries.

