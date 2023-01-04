Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath welcomes Supreme Court's order on UP civic body polls

The UP government had challenged the Allahabad High Court order blocking the OBC quota in civic polls and asking the state Election Commission to hold the polls before January 31.

Published: 04th January 2023 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Supreme Court order on Urban Local Body polls in the state saying his government will hold the elections within the time limit given by the apex court.

Adityanath also reiterated the state government's commitment to implementing the OBC reservation
in Urban Local Bodies on the basis of the report of the OBC commission set up by it till March 31.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted, "We welcome the Supreme Court's order regarding civic polls in UP. We will cooperate in the conductance of Urban Local Body polls in the state while implementing the OBC quota within the time limit given by the apex court."

After the HC order, the opposition, including SP and BSP, had targeted the state government accusing it of being anti-OBC. Following the apex court's order on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party said the order had vindicated its stand over the issue.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had ordered that the state government notified the polls "immediately" as the term of several municipalities would end by January 31.

