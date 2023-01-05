30-day flying ban on man who urinated on fellow traveller on Air India flight

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India on Wednesday imposed a 30-day flying ban on a male passenger who allegedly flashed and peed on a female co-passenger during a flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26, last year. He was allowed to leave the airport without any action that day.

The incident, which took place on the business class of the Tata Group-operated flight, came to light on Tuesday. However, netizens said the 30-day flying ban is too little and too late and slammed the airline for not sharing the details of the unruly passenger.

The airline responded saying a police complaint was filed and it is assisting the law enforcement and regulatory agencies. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from the airline and warned that it will “take action against those found negligent”. The Delhi Police said it booked the man under various sections of the IPC, including 294 (obscene act in public place) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

“Air India has taken a very serious view of the incident...on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger… As a first step, Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so,” the airline said in a statement.

