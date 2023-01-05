Arms, cash seized in NIA’s Bengal swoop 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday conducted searches at 17 locations in Bhukailash Road in Mominpur area of Kolkata in connection with a communal clash in October last year and seized huge amounts of cash from some residences here.

The raids were conducted on the suspects who were allegedly involved in the violence which took place on the eve of Lakshmi Puja, which happened soon after Dussehra. According to the NIA spokesperson the incident pertains to the clash between persons of different communities who had assembled here unlawfully on October 9.

Taking into cognizance the allegations of vandalism and damage of property during the clashes, the NIA re-registered the case in October last year and initiated a probe into the anti-Hindu violence in Mominpur in West Bengal. Earlier, Kolkata police filed an FIR in the case on October 10.

The persons involved were allegedly equipped with deadly weapons, including firearms, bombs and sticks assembled near Mayur Bhanj Road, Kol-23. These persons indulged in stone-pelting and also hurled bombs at each other. They also attacked the security forces personnel.

During the searches conducted on Wednesday a total amount of Rs 33.87,300 were seized from the houses of three persons who are currently absconding, the NIA spokesperson said. The absconders are Md. Salauddin Siddique, Zakir Hossain and Tipu. While Rs 30.55 laksh were seized from the house of Siddique, Rs 1.59 lakh and Rs 1.73 lakh was seized from the house of Hossain and Tipu.

