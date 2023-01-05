Home Nation

Congress slams app-based attendance system for MGNREGA workers

Criticising the NMMS application, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the new system is unfit for the purpose as it undermined transparency.

Published: 05th January 2023 09:00 AM





By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Modi government for making the new app-based attendance system compulsory for MGNREGA workers saying that it is a backdoor move by the government to slash MGNREGA budget.

“It’s a proof of the government’s insensitivity towards the poor,” Congress said. Though the app-based attendance system for MGNREGA workers started in May 2021, the government has made it mandatory from January 1, 2023.

In a directive issued by the Ministry of Rural Development on December 23 last year, it asked for the attendance of the workers at the worksite through a mobile application, the National Mobile Monitoring System App (NMMS). In this app, two time-stamped and geotagged photographs of workers are required in a day.

Criticising the NMMS application, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the new system is unfit for the purpose as it undermined transparency. The former Union minister pointed out that the Ministry of Rural Development has mandated that every worker at nine crore worksites register their attendance via an app, replacing physical muster rolls.

“This move, apparently to increase transparency, will have the exact opposite effect. It will introduce new avenues for corruption. Workers will find it harder to get paid,” he said. According to information available on the Ministry for Rural Development website in September, eight States have recorded more than 90% usage of the app. While Assam recorded 93.42%, Odisha and Tamil Nadu had 92% and 93% respectively. Other states include Karnataka (92%), Kerala (91.5%), Tripura (91%), Uttarakhand (91%) and Puducherry (99%).

Workers without expensive smartphones, especially women and those from marginalized communities, will be at a disadvantage, said Ramesh, a concern shared by many activists. “In sum, it undermines the MGNREGA, a sanjeevini for crores of rural poor,” he said. Pointing out the flaws of the application, the ex-minister said that the app requires the mate at a worksite to record attendance of all workers and take a group photograph at two specified times before and after the work begins.

Workers in many states, including West Bengal, are on the war path demanding long pending dues of MGNREGA payments. The senior leader pointed out that Rs 8,450 crore are delayed this financial year, including the entire West Bengal.

Pointing out the flaws

Centre’s move to make MGNREGA attendance system compulsory is unfit for the purpose as it undermined transparency, says Jairam Ramesh

Ex-environment minister says:

  • Long-pending dues: Rs 8,450crore in dues to MGNREGA workers are delayed this financial year, including entire West Bengal
  • Workers without smartphones, especially women and those from marginalised communities, will be at disadvantage 
  • Recent move to halve food grains under National Food Security Act along with MGNREGA app will work to detriment of rural poor
