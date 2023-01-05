Home Nation

Goa's Mopa airport to be named after former CM Manohar Parrikar

Late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Union Cabinet has given ex-post facto approval for the naming of Greenfield International Airport at Goa’s Mopa as Manohar International Airport, after former defence minister and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

“To fulfil the cherished aspirations of the people of the State of Goa, Chief Minister of Goa conveyed unanimous decision of the Cabinet of State Government of Goa to name the Greenfield International Airport, Mopa, Goa as ‘Manohar International Airport ‘ Mopa, Goa’,” the Cabinet said in a statement.  

The airport was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in December, 2022. The airport has been named after late Manohar Parrikar in recognition of his contribution to building modern Goa, the statement said. 
IndiGo Airlines flight from Hyderabad will be the first to touch down at North Goa’s newly opened Manohar International Airport (MIA) on January 5, an airport official announced on Monday.

According to an MIA official, IndiGo aircraft 6E 6145 from Hyderabad would touch down at the facility at 9 am on Thursday. He stated that domestic operations would begin on Thursday.

