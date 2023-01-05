Home Nation

Landless poor in Madhya Pradesh to get pucca house, says Shivraj Chouhan

This is not just a lease, but the respect of the poor, their honour. Now no one will be able to tell them to leave their place,” the CM said.

Published: 05th January 2023 07:39 AM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Aiming to ensure that no one has to live in grass-thatched or kutcha houses in the state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the CM Residential Plot Scheme in Tikamgarh district on Wednesday. “Now no person will live in grass-thatched or kutcha houses in the state. 

The government will provide residential land pattas to all the poor and homeless. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Chief Minister Jan-Awas Yojana, pucca houses will be constructed on these leases. This is not just a lease, but the respect of the poor, their honour. Now no one will be able to tell them to leave their place,” the CM said.

Residential land plots worth Rs 129.37 crores were distributed to 10,918 beneficiaries in the Bundelkhand region’s district. Chouhan also laid the foundation of development works worth Rs 255 crores. While interacting with the beneficiaries of the new scheme, Chouhan instructed the officials that all basic facilities like road, electricity, water, sewage line should be made available.

Comments

