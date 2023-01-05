Maharashtra Opposition seeks probe into cost escalation in bridge contract work

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Opposition has demanded a probe into cost escalations of the chain bridges construction contract from initial Rs 2.26 crore to Rs 540 crore on Wednesday. The state public works department had given this bridge’s construction contract to Khare and Tarkunde Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Nagpur. Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that it is shocking and surprising to see such high-value escalations of bridge construction costs.

He said that this was a waste of public and honest taxpayer’s money. “A high-level, proper probe should be carried out to check why and how this cost escalated from initial Rs 2.26 crore to Rs 540 crore for bridge construction contract. Action should be taken against officials and ministers who are guilty,” Pawar said. He pointed out that the contractor initially demanded Rs 5 crore for his work, but the government refused to pay and decided to fight the case in respective court but ended up paying almost Rs 540 crore.

“Government has to either carry out the judicial probe or they can set up a special investigations team (SIT) as it is the most favourite of this incumbent government. The truth should come out in the public domain. This is after all people’s and honest taxpayers' money. The contractor is happy because he got a huge amount but what about the loss that the government exchequer suffered,” asked Pawar.

He said that the matter was taken to the Supreme Court, therefore the government officials must have pressurised the state cabinet to approve and release the fund to avoid contempt of court. “But this is wrong and not acceptable. The respective minister’s role should be probed, whether they were also involved in cost escalation decisions,” he added.

