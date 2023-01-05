Home Nation

Maharashtra Opposition seeks probe into cost escalation in bridge contract work

The Opposition has demanded a probe into cost escalations of the chain bridges construction contract from initial Rs 2.26 crore to Rs 540 crore on Wednesday.

Published: 05th January 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ajit pawar

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Opposition has demanded a probe into cost escalations of the chain bridges construction contract from initial Rs 2.26 crore to Rs 540 crore on Wednesday. The state public works department had given this bridge’s construction contract to Khare and Tarkunde Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Nagpur. Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that it is shocking and surprising to see such high-value escalations of bridge construction costs.

He said that this was a waste of public and honest taxpayer’s money. “A high-level, proper probe should be carried out to check why and how this cost escalated from initial Rs 2.26 crore to Rs 540 crore for bridge construction contract. Action should be taken against officials and ministers who are guilty,” Pawar said. He pointed out that the contractor initially demanded Rs 5 crore for his work, but the government refused to pay and decided to fight the case in respective court but ended up paying almost Rs 540 crore.

“Government has to either carry out the judicial probe or they can set up a special investigations team (SIT) as it is the most favourite of this incumbent government. The truth should come out in the public domain. This is after all people’s and honest taxpayers' money. The contractor is happy because he got a huge amount but what about the loss that the government exchequer suffered,” asked Pawar.

He said that the matter was taken to the Supreme Court, therefore the government officials must have pressurised the state cabinet to approve and release the fund to avoid contempt of court. “But this is wrong and not acceptable. The respective minister’s role should be probed, whether they were also involved in cost escalation decisions,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra opposition Bridge contract work Ajit Pawar
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp