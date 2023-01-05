Mamata says no help from Centre for Gangasagar Mela

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre for not helping the state government to organise Gangasagar Mela (fair), the state’s biggest annual Hindu pilgrimage event, which is organised on Sagar island in South 24-Parganas, while Kumbh Mela organisers receive adequate funds from Delhi.

“The Central government offers Kumbh Mela enough financial help but never helped us with a single rupee to organise the Bengal’s event where around one crore people from across the country and abroad turn up every year. India cannot have a single eye. If Kumbh Mela gets help, it is alright. Gangasagar Mela, too, should get help. We arrange everything for the event without any help from the Centre,’’ she said after inaugurating three helipads at the island.

Mamata also demanded to declare Bengal’s annual event as a national fare. The CM also lambasted the Centre for not paying its dues under the 100-day job scheme. When asked about Central team’s Bengal visit, she said, “I do not want to do politics standing in front of a temple. First they should clear our dues under 100-day job scheme, then focus on politics.’’ She visited the temple of Kapil Muni and offered prayer.

Mamata was on her annual visit to Sagar Island to oversee the preparedness for the event. Hitting out at the Centre, she said pilgrims heading for the fair venue are to cross Muriganga river. “I repeatedly requested the Central government for constructing a bridge over the river. I also wrote to Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Now we have decided to construct the bridge, which will cost Rs 10,000 crore.

We are preparing detailed project report in phases for the work,’’ she said. The CM also announced an insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh in case anyone dies during the fair, which will continue from January 8-17. She said the state government does not only bear the expenses for the fair but also carries out several development works in the island.

“We have constructed guest houses where tourists from abroad can stay. The state government built 10,000 permanent toilets at the fair venue for pilgrims,’’ the CM stated. 15 departments have been engaged to arrange the annual fair.

