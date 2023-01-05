Noida: Food delivery agent killed in suspected hit-and-run case; may have been dragged by car

Home Nation

The police said the claim that the worker was dragged by the car could not be established so far through investigation and scanning of available CCTV footages.

NOIDA: A 24-year-old food delivery executive was killed after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle and allegedly dragged for about 500 metres here in a suspected hit and run case, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been lodged and the matter is being probed, they said, adding that claims that the body of the worker was dragged by the car could not be established so far.

The incident comes days after a 20-year-old woman was killed after her two-wheeler was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Around 10 days back, another 27-year-old food delivery executive was killed by a car near Noida around midnight.

Kaushal Yadav worked with Swiggy and was on his way to deliver an order on the intervening night of January 1 and 2 when the incident took place near Sector 14 flyover under Phase 1 police station area, police said.

The police said the claim that the worker was dragged by the car could not be established so far through investigation and scanning of available CCTV footages, they said.

Amit Kumar, Yadav's cousin and complainant in the case, said he had called up Yadav around 1 am to check on his whereabouts when he was informed of the crash.

"An Ola cab driver had received the call on my brother's phone and informed me about the accident. He said my brother was hit by a vehicle and dragged from Sector 14A flyover to Shani Temple road. I rushed to the spot with some family members and found the body of my brother near Shani Temple," Kumar stated in his complaint.

Swiggy or Ola could not be contacted immediately for their response over the incident.

In a statement, the Noida Police said they were informed about the incident by Delhi Police control room after which the local Phase 1 police team rushed to the spot and inspected the spot.

The body was sent for post mortem and legal proceedings initiated after the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence), the police said.

"The complainant got the information about the crash from an Ola cab driver. More facts will come to light when details of the cab driver and what he was doing at the spot around the time of the incident are gathered. Efforts are on to contact the cab driver," the police said.

"It has been informed through media that the victim was dragged for some distance but evidence and CCTV footage scanned so far does not establish this fact," the police added.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.

