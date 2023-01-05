Raipur Diary: Chattisgarh ex-bureaucrat to join NDTV Board

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Chandigarh ex-bureaucrat to join NDTV Board

Aman Kumar Singh, who is listed as the most powerful bureaucrats in the country, known to be the longest-serving official in any chief minister’s secretariat, assumed a key position as one of the directors named by Adani group to the board of NDTV. According to a regulatory filing, the Adani Group acquired control of NDTV, holding 64.17 per cent. Singh, whose success mantra remains ‘fail fast, fail often’ has been taken on board of Adani Group in November last year as the Group Head-Corporate Brand Custodian. Besides Singh, the others who strengthened the Board of NDTV include Sanjay Pugalia, Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan and ex-chief secretary Sunil Kumar.

Shortage of IAS officers in state

Chhattisgarh is facing shortage in nearly 25 per cent of the sanctioned strength of 193 cadre posts in the state. The issue has become more challenging for first time as twenty officers, the highest number ever, are on deputation — 17 are serving in key ministries in the Centre and three officers are in their home state under inter-cadre transfer. Most of the 20 IAS officers working outside the state are seniors. Besides there are 27 IAS posts lying vacant, which includes 10 in the regular recruitment and 17 from those to be filled through appointment of non-cadre officers to cadre posts. There remains a shortage of 47 officers.

From cricket to new rail: An eventful year

Apart from the likely bipolar contest between the Congress and BJP during October-November assembly polls this year, there are major events that are to come off in the state. The cricket fans will see the first-ever international day and night one day cricket match on January 21 in Raipur. NMDC’s Nagarnar steel plant —the first in Bastar zone — will begin its production around mid-2023. The state is gearing-up for two major events — the 85th plenary session of the Congress in February and the G-20 financial working group meeting in September and new rail connectivity from new capital city Nava Raipur-Atal Nagar, where the CM House is likely to be shifted.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com

