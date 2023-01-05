'Thousands can't be uprooted overnight': SC stays demolition of houses in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the directions of the Uttarakhand High Court regarding removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani.

The apex court issued notices to the Railways and the state government seeking their responses on a batch of pleas challenging the high court's demolition order.

The apex court said that 50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight while barring any construction or development on the land.

The case has now been listed for its next hearing on February 7.

According to the railways, there are 4,365 encroachers on the land. Nearly 50,000 people, a majority of them Muslims, belonging to over 4,000 families reside on the disputed land.

Highlighting that this wasn't a simple matter, the bench said, "there are multiple angles arising from the nature of the land, ownership of the land, the nature of rights conferred" while adding that there are also occupants who are claiming rights on the land as lessees or leasehold or auction purchases.

The bench of justices S K Kaul and A S Oka noted that it is a "human issue" and some workable solution needs to be found "to segregate people who may have no rights in the land" along with providing rehabilitation schemes.

The bench also acknowledged the needs of the railways as represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

The bench also said that the stand of the state government would be considered as to whether the complete land is to be vested in the railways or whether the state is claiming a part of it.

The high court on December 20 last year had ordered demolition of constructions on encroached railway land at Banbhoolpura in Haldwani. It had directed that a week's notice be given to the encroachers after which the encroachments should be demolished.

The residents have submitted in their plea that the state high court has "gravely erred" in passing the order despite being aware of the fact that proceedings with regard to title of the residents, including the petitioners, are pending before the district magistrate.

This is a violation of their right to shelter, they said, while claiming that they are in possession of valid documents that clearly establish their title and valid occupation.

They also stated that their names are recorded in the municipal records in the house tax register and that they are paying house tax regularly.

Many of the residents claim the houses of those who left India during the Partition in 1947 were auctioned by the government and bought by them.

There are religious places, schools, business establishments and residences on an area spread over 29 acres of alleged encroached railway land in Banbhoolpura.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

