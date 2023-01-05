With houses sinking, people in Uttarakhand's Joshimath told to move

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: Alarmed by cracks that have appeared in several houses, the Chamoli district administration in Uttarakhand has advised all residents to vacate their houses as a precautionary measure. Land in some areas where cracks in dwelling units have surfaced is “sinking.” For instance, in Joshimath town, considered the gateway to Badrinath, 581 houses have developed cracks due to frequent landslides, sending panic and chaos among the people.

The administration has shifted five families to the municipal guest house due to security reasons. As many as 22 other families have left their homes and moved elsewhere. Officially, 121 houses have developed serious cracks. Speaking to this paper, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said, “We are guiding people and making arrangements for those who are vacating their homes to stay in Dharamshala or hotels. Warnings have been issued to those families who continue to stay in their homes despite cracks.”

The administration is fully prepared, he said, adding, the disaster management system has been put in alert mode, said the DM. “We have requested the secretary disaster management to arrange the visit of experts from IIT Roorkee. Only they can suggest a long-term solution,” said the DM.

As per the information received at the district headquarters, the entire city is in the grip of a scare over the continuous “land sinking” in Joshimath. The cracks in houses are widening, and the ground is bursting open, forcing water to seep out. The families that have been shifted to the Nagar Palika guest house are the ones living near the police station. The cattle have been taken away to other places after a cow shed was damaged.

