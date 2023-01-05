Woman doctor dies by suicide in medical college hostel in Bhopal

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old woman doctor allegedly died by suicide by injecting herself with an anaesthesia drug in the hostel of the government-run Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in Bhopal, a police official said on Thursday.

The body of the woman was found in her hostel room on Wednesday evening, the official said.

A "suicide note" was found in the room in which she had purportedly written that she was not mentally strong and unable to cope with tension.

She also mentioned that was taking the extreme step for personal reasons and nobody was responsible for it, he said. The deceased also said sorry to her parents in the note, he said.

As per the other hostel inmates, the door of the woman's room was closed since Wednesday morning. When they came back in the evening, they were surprised to find it still closed and alerted the security guard and the medical management about it, the official said.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, opened the door forcibly and found the woman lying dead in the room, he said.

She had joined GMC recently. She had spoken to her family members at around 7 am on Wednesday, the official said.

The police have registered a case and are conducting a probe into the incident, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

