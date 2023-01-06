Home Nation

Andaman BJP leaders urge Rajnath Singh for better air connectivity

The local BJP leaders also urged Singh to start flight services between Port Blair and Shibpur airport in Diglipur to handle medical emergencies.

Published: 06th January 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: BJP leaders of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for better air connectivity between the archipelago and other parts of the country.

Singh met them during his visit to Union territory on Thursday.

At the meeting, the party's Andaman and Nicobar Islands president Ajoy Bairagi expressed concern over the steep airfares from Port Blair to other parts of India, and how tourism was getting affected because of less number of flight services due to the runway upgradation work.

"We understand the importance of the upgradation of the runway here but we requested the Union minister to ensure speedy completion of the project because this led to steep airfares," Bairagi told PTI.

The local BJP leaders also urged Singh to start flight services between Port Blair and Shibpur airport in Diglipur to handle medical emergencies, he said.

The extension of runways at Car Nicobar and Campbell Bay airports in Great Nicobar Island was also raised with the minister, he added.

"He assured us that he will certainly look into the issues," Bairagi said.

Singh is on a two-day visit to the Union territory.

