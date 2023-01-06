Home Nation

Another Jain monk fasting over Jharkhand govt's decision on Shri Sammed Shikharji dies

Shri Sammed Shikharji is a Jain pilgrimage centre in the Parasnath hills of Jharkhand.

Published: 06th January 2023

Shri Sammed Shikharji protests

People belonging to Jain Community take part in a protest against the decision declaring Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place in Jharkhand, near Rajarathinam Stadium, in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A Jain monk who was on a fast against the Jharkhand government's decision to declare Shri Sammed Shikharji as a tourist place died in Jaipur, a community leader said on Friday.

Samarth Sagar (74) died at around 2 am on Friday after fasting for five days, said Rajasthan Jain Sabha president Subhash Chandra Jain.

Sagar was on a hunger strike at the Sanghiji temple in Sanganer area here.

This comes days after another Jain monk, Sugyeysagar Maharaj (72), fasting to protest the Jharkhand government's decision died at the temple on Tuesday.

Shri Sammed Shikharji is a Jain pilgrimage centre in the Parasnath hills of Jharkhand.

The state government decided to turn it into a tourist attraction, which irked the community.

The Centre on Thursday stayed all tourism activities at the Parasnath hills and directed the Jharkhand government to immediately take all steps necessary to protect its sanctity.

READ | Jains rally in Gujarat, seek action against desecration of sacred Shetrunjaya Hills

