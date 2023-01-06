In Bihar yatra season, Congress chief Kharge takes on PM & Nitish talks of Oppn unity

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A winter chill gripping north India is hinting at prospects of a much-valued opposition huddle to attempt a fledgling unity among parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due 16 months from now. In Bihar, yatras are politically fashionable. On Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was in West Champaran district, unveiling his future plans to bring opposition parties on a common platform. His Mahagathbandhan co-traveler Congress too had some plans, though only party-centric: party chief Mallikarjun Kharge today launched a ‘padyatra’ from Mandar Hill from Banka district.

The narrative was sulfurous anti-BJP flak. Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working against people’s interests and expecting people to sing paeans to him “with an empty stomach.” “Modi ji asks what Congress has done in 70 years but he should know Jawaharlal Nehru worked for the growth of the country. On the other hand, you (Modi) are selling institutions,” thundered Kharge.

He went as far back as Bihar’s first chief minister Sri Krishna Singh to credit him for the development of the state. A state Congress leader recalled Jagjivan Ram, a popular leader of the Nehru-Indira era, for probity in public life. “Today, there is hardly any leader of principles left in the country,” he added. The party’s Yatra will cover 1,200 km before concluding at the historic Gandhi Maidan in the state capital where Sonia Gandhi or her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally.

Nitish sought to present a wide-angle, prospective scenario. The CM said he would visit various states after the state assembly’s budget session in his attempt to bring all opposition parties together months before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The CM began his ‘Samadhan Yatra’ from West Champaran district. His yatra will cover various districts and will review the implementation of various government schemes. “I will meet opposition leaders across the country in order to stitch an alliance that will challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Nitish is in favour of taking Congress on board to forge a stronger unity. Earlier, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath had asserted that Rahul should head the opposition. Nitish has let it be known that he has no problem with that. Poll strategist Prashant Kishore is also on his ‘Jan Suraj Yatra.’

