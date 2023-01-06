Home Nation

In Maha investor meet, CM Yogi seeks to make ‘New UP’

During his road show, the UP CM discussed in detail about the investment possibilities across commercial, cultural, spiritual and social spectrum of UP with rich values, traditions and diversities. 

Published: 06th January 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  CM Yogi Adityanath called upon top industrialists, bankers, finance officials, film personalities and members of Uttar Pradesh diaspora to become partners in scripting the state’s growth story in Mumbai on Thursday. His mission: “New UP” of “New India”. 

He urged them to contribute towards realising the goal of making the country an economy of ‘$ 5 trillion’ by investing in Uttar Pradesh as the path to a prosperous and self-reliant India passed  on through Uttar Pradesh. While concluding his two-day visit to the financial capital of India with a road show which witnessed the participation by the prominent business captains, bankers, representatives of the finance sector and other investors, Yogi extended them the invitation to attend the Global Investor Summit (GIS-23) in Lucknow on February 10-12.

Sharing the success of the roadshows, the CM claimed that it was the first time after independence that teams from UP visited 21 cities across 16 countries to invite investors and winning investment proposals worth more than Rs 7 lakh crores during the roadshows. 

He claimed that the state with the largest population in the country was working diligently day in and day out to fulfil its resolution of making UP ‘one trillion dollar’ economy for it had potential, vision and immense possibilities. During his road show, the UP CM discussed in detail about the investment possibilities across commercial, cultural, spiritual and social spectrum of UP with rich values, traditions and diversities. 

“The new industrial policy provides a choice-based model, which encourages production, employment and exports. We have ensured that there is zero human intervention from the government level in the process of industrial projects through Nivesh Mitra and Nivesh Sarathi portals. After signing the MoU, the Chief Minister’s Office directly monitors the progress of the project,” said the CM.

