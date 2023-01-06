Home Nation

India’s flagship health schemes to be displayed at series of G20 events

India’s successful management of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lessons learnt will also be a part of its presentations to the G20 health-working groups (HWGs).

Published: 06th January 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Indian G20 Presidency logo

Indian G20 Presidency logo (Photo | IANS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tracking health emergencies, preparedness and response, strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and digital health innovation and solutions are the three priorities under health for India in the year-long G20 presidency, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

India’s successful management of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lessons learnt will also be a part of its presentations to the G20 health-working groups (HWGs). India will also showcase a slew of its successful health programmes and initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat and Jan Ausadhi, a programme to make generic drugs more accessible and digital health innovations, during the presidency.

“Prevention, preparedness and response to health emergencies, including initiatives like One Health and tackling antimicrobial resistance, have been priorities since the initiation of the HWGs (health-working group) in G20.

They will continue to be so,” Mandaviya said. He said that the second priority would be cooperation between these countries in the pharmaceutical sector to ensure accessible, available and affordable medicines, vaccines and diagnostics. The third will be universal health coverage and improvement of health service delivery.

The Union minister said that India, as holding chair of the G20 presidency, aims to continue and consolidate health priorities and key takeaways from previous presidencies while highlighting critical areas that require strengthening.

Four meetings of the HWGs are slated over the next few months. The first meeting is in Thiruvananthapuram, which will take place between Jan 18-20, with a side event on medical value travel. The second meeting is in Goa, where the focus will be on digital health. This is scheduled for April 17 to 19. The third meeting is slated in Hyderabad between June 4-6. 

It will also have a workshop on research to expand access to drugs, diagnostics and vaccines. The fourth meeting, which will be the meeting of G20 health ministers, will take place in Gandhinagar in Gujarat. This event will also have side events on the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine and Medical Value Travel.

Jan Ausadhi scheme
Jan Ausadhi, renamed the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Ausadhi Pariyojana, has the goal of making quality generic medicines available to all. There were 8,819 functional “jan ausadhi” stores selling 1,759 drugs and 280 surgical items till October 2022

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 health schemes Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp