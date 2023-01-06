Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh to enforce NSA against sellers of 'banned' Chinese manjha

The authorities can act under the National Security Act (NSA) against those caught selling Chinese Manja in MP,” said state’s home minister Narottam Mishra. 

Published: 06th January 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after a minor girl was injured after ‘Chinese manjha’ partially slashed her throat, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh said it was contemplating invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against those caught selling the banned and highly dangerous Chinese Manjha.

“The illegal construction in the house belonging to a man accused of selling Chinese Manjha has already been bulldozed in Ujjain. It is a warning for those who want to sell the dangerous string during the Makar Sankranti festival (January 14). The authorities can act under the National Security Act (NSA) against those caught selling Chinese Manja in MP,” said state’s home minister Narottam Mishra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinese manjha NSA Narottam Mishra
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp