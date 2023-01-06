Madhya Pradesh to enforce NSA against sellers of 'banned' Chinese manjha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after a minor girl was injured after ‘Chinese manjha’ partially slashed her throat, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh said it was contemplating invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against those caught selling the banned and highly dangerous Chinese Manjha.

“The illegal construction in the house belonging to a man accused of selling Chinese Manjha has already been bulldozed in Ujjain. It is a warning for those who want to sell the dangerous string during the Makar Sankranti festival (January 14). The authorities can act under the National Security Act (NSA) against those caught selling Chinese Manja in MP,” said state’s home minister Narottam Mishra.

