Home Nation

NHAI says farm stir in Punjab has caused loss of Rs 28 crore in last three weeks

Earlier, in a letter to the state government on December 16 last year, the NHAI had pointed out that if this issue is not resolved at the earliest,

Published: 06th January 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has written to the Punjab Government stating that it has suffered a loss of Rs 28 crore due to protesting farmers on 13 toll plazas of NHAI in six districts of the state since December 15, 2022. NHAI also said that any further loss of revenue due to the agitation by the farmers’ unions will affect the ‘budget allocations’ for new projects in the state. The protests are also affecting the maintenance of existing national highways.

Sources said that Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), has written a letter to the Punjab Government in which strict actions have been sought against the farmers’ unions. The central government officials have also informed the state government that these dharnas are against the provisions of the State Support Agreement between MoRTH and Punjab Government for NHAI projects to maintain law and order situation on the highways, including the toll plazas.

Out of the 18 toll plazas in nine districts of the state on which the farmers are protesting since December 15 against the AAP government, 13 are on national highways, which are managed by the NHAI (Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, and Barnala districts), and the remaining five are on state highways. Earlier, in a letter to the state government on December 16 last year, the NHAI had pointed out that if this issue is not resolved at the earliest, it will set a wrong precedent. It had also warned of the impacts on operations of new projects and upkeep of the existing national highways.

The protesting farmers are demanding minimum support price guarantee law for crops, wage hike for labourers under MGNREGA, guarantee for alternative crops to paddy, and punishment to the accused of the Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan police firing cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Punjab protesting farmers
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp