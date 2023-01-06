Home Nation

Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

The aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie, said Chorhatta police station in-charge J P Patel.

Published: 06th January 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)

Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

REWA: The pilot of a trainer aircraft was killed after it crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, 400 km from state capital Bhopal, police said on Friday.

The trainee pilot who was on board was injured in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said an official.

The aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie, said Chorhatta police station in-charge J P Patel.

Captain Vishal Yadav (30) was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Anshul Yadav suffered injuries and admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital, the official said.

Rewa collector Manoj Pushp and Superintendent of Police Nanvneet Bhasin were at the spot and further details about the crash were awaited, district officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
trainer aircraft aircraft crash Rewa aircraft crash
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp