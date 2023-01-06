Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: India to celebrate NRI diaspora in 'era of Amrit Kaal'

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), will not just award a once-rebuked Non-Resident India (NRI), but also facilitate participants to visit the Mahakal temple and other archaeological sites in Madhya Pradesh. The event is scheduled to be held in Indore between January 8 and 10.

The magnanimity of the event can also be gauged from the fact that PM Modi, President Murmu and five cabinet ministers will address different sections of the event- which is the first convention to be held under 'Amrit Kaal'. Amrit Kaal is a term often used by the Prime Minister in his speeches and it refers to a time which is good to start a new venture.

"This event is the first convention to be held under the Amrit Kaal. The response has been great as we have 3,500 registrations from 66 countries. Regarding awarding Dhaliwal, it should not be construed as anything out of the ordinary, he is getting the award as he deserves it," said Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA.

71-year-old US billionaire, Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, being named one of the 27 recipients of the Pravasi Bharati Award has raised eyebrows as he was turned away from the airport in 2021 as he was reportedly supporting the farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi.

Dhaliwal moved to the US in 1972 and lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He has interests in gasoline and real estate sectors in 12 provinces of the US mid-west. Dhaliwal has been chosen for the award in the "Business and Community Welfare" category and he hopes to work closely with the Indian government. He has plans to invest in indoor farming in India.

When asked about Dhaliwal's selection, Sayeed said, "the awards are given on particular criteria and the same was adopted while selecting Dhaliwal for his own contribution. Nothing more should be attributed to it than this."

Meanwhile, President of Guyana Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest at the event and Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the special guest of honour. Ministerial-level delegations are expected from Mauritius, Malaysia and Panama.

There will be five Plenary sessions in the PBD on the themes of Youth, Healthcare, Soft Power, the Indian Workforce and Women. Four of these sessions would be headed by a Cabinet Minister and the panellists are drawn from different walks of life. Additionally, we will have a Town Hall on the G20, where the G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and G20 coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla will be present.

