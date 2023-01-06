Home Nation

Protests, anger spill out in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as residents stare at exodus

Chamoli district admin orders public sector units to build 2,000 prefabricated structures

Published: 06th January 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

​ Protests erupted after cracks surfaced in many houses and outside following ‘land sinking’.

​ Protests erupted after cracks surfaced in many houses and outside following ‘land sinking’.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The sparsely populated town of Joshimath with around 25,000 people in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district is terrified following large cracks that have appeared in many dwelling units and outside due to ‘land sinking.’ The Chamoli district administration has ordered public sector NTPC and HCC to build 2,000 prefabricated structures as a precautionary measure to relocate the affected families.

Most wards of the town have reported such dangerous cracks, forcing angry residents to hit the streets. On Thursday, the local market remained shut amid shrill demands for safety and security. A huge torch procession the previous day was preceded by a market shutdown on the call of Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS).

On behalf of the district administration, Joint Magistrate Deepak Saini and Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shah continued to persuade people against taking the agitation path. However, JBSS chief Shailendra Panwar and convenor Atul Sati insisted on a written assurance on the closure of the NTPC project and the Helang-Marwari bypass with full arrangements for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

The administration is engaged on a war footing to provide all possible help to the families affected by landslides in Joshimath. These families have been accommodated in municipal, block, BKTC guest houses, GIC, Gurudwara, Inter College, ITI Tapovan, and other places. As many as 47 families from Joshimath Nagar area have been temporarily shifted.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said: “The situation is being reviewed around the clock. Senior officials are at hand along with their teams. The state Disaster Response Force, NDRF, police, and other security personnel have been put on alert against the looming disaster.”

Construction work has come to a standstill for fear of land sinking. A vital road link where construction has continued includes the Helang bypass, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The NTPC has been working on the Tapovan Vishnugarh hydropower project. Then, there are other construction activities under the municipal corporation areas. The operation of the Joshimath-Auli ropeway has also been suspended indefinitely.

Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya cited locals’ complaints about the “uncontrolled, short-sighted development” for the destruction of Joshimath. “The tunnel constructed for NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugarh project has hollowed the ground from within. Even then the authorities have started constructing the bypass road. The excavations at the root of the town are shaking its foundation,” said Arya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand land sinking Joshimath
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp