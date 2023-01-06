Home Nation

Ram temple coming up on 'land of hatred', says RJD's Jagada Nand Singh

"We are the people who believe in ‘Hey Ram' and not 'Jai Shri Ram'," RJD's state president contended.

Published: 06th January 2023 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar RJD president Jagada Nand Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Ayodhya's Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 1 next year, RJD state president Jagada Nand Singh on Friday created a political storm by alleging that the temple was being constructed on the "land of hatred."

Jagada Nand, known for his close proximity with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, said, "Lord Ram can never be snatched away from India and from the hearts of the people and Ram cannot be imprisoned in a magnificent palace. Neither Ram was imprisoned in Ayodhya nor he started living in Ravan's Lanka after emerging victorious. Lord Ram's real residence is the hut of devotee Shabri."

"We are the people who believe in ‘Hey Ram' and not 'Jai Shri Ram' (read BJP)," he contended.

"It is being tried to confine Lord Ram who resides in each element to a boundary of stones. In the land of hatred, Ram temple is being constructed," Singh remarked while targeting BJP on its ‘Hindutva’ politics.

Intensifying his attack on the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS, Singh said, "If only Ram of frenzied people and not of humanity will remain. Ram of poor, slum dwellers, Tulsi, Ayodhya and Shabri will not exist in India. Lord Ram of India resides in each element but Ram of RSS will reside in a temple."

RJD supremo Lalu's politics has revolved around an anti-BJP stance. "Lalu ji never compromised with RSS and BJP's policy of hatred," asserted RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari.

Amit Shah at a rally in Tripura announced that the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be ready by January 1, 2024, making it the first instance where a date has been announced publicly for the opening of the temple.

Referring to Nitish's projection as the Opposition's PM candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Jagada Nand said that sooner or later Nitish would lead the country. "It's a matter of time. See what happens and how things move after the assembly budget," he told the media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagada Nand Singh Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ayodhya Temple RJD
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp