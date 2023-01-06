Ram temple work to be over by 2024-dawn, says Amit Shah in Tripura

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Making a big political pitch ahead of Assembly elections in some states this year and Lok Sabha elections next year, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be ready by January 1, 2024.

Shah made the announcement at a rally after flagging off the BJP’s eight-day-long Rath Yatra from Sabroom in Tripura, which is expected to go to polls along with Meghalaya and Nagaland in February. “Rahul baba, listen it from Sabroom. Sabroom waalon (people of Sabroom), book your tickets. You will find the high-rise Ram temple ready in Ayodhya on January 1, 2024,” Shah declared.

“Since India attained Independence, the Congress hindered the construction of the temple. The matter went to a Sessions Court, High Court and the Supreme Court. When the Supreme Court verdict came one morning, Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) performed the bhumi pujan, followed by the construction,” Shah said.

Besides, he promised that the historic Tripura Sundari temple in Tripura would be built on a grand scale in 1-2 years. Exuding confidence that the BJP would retain power in the state, Shah said Tripura was where the BJP secured an absolute majority in 2018 despite not having a single MLA.

Shah claimed the state’s BJP government brought all-round development, weeded out insurgency and solved the issue of displaced Brus of Mizoram by resettling them in Tripura. “Tripura was once known for drug trafficking, violence and anti-national activities. We know it today for development, infrastructure, organic farming activities and excellence in sports.”

The BJP’s Rath Yatra will traverse all 60 Assembly constituencies and culminate on January 12 when party president J P Nadda will address a rally. Two chariots moved from South Tripura and North Tripura districts on Thursday.

Confident of retaining power

Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would retain power in Tripura. He was optimistic the party would win by securing a two/thirds majority

GUWAHATI: Making a big political pitch ahead of Assembly elections in some states this year and Lok Sabha elections next year, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be ready by January 1, 2024. Shah made the announcement at a rally after flagging off the BJP’s eight-day-long Rath Yatra from Sabroom in Tripura, which is expected to go to polls along with Meghalaya and Nagaland in February. “Rahul baba, listen it from Sabroom. Sabroom waalon (people of Sabroom), book your tickets. You will find the high-rise Ram temple ready in Ayodhya on January 1, 2024,” Shah declared. “Since India attained Independence, the Congress hindered the construction of the temple. The matter went to a Sessions Court, High Court and the Supreme Court. When the Supreme Court verdict came one morning, Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) performed the bhumi pujan, followed by the construction,” Shah said. Besides, he promised that the historic Tripura Sundari temple in Tripura would be built on a grand scale in 1-2 years. Exuding confidence that the BJP would retain power in the state, Shah said Tripura was where the BJP secured an absolute majority in 2018 despite not having a single MLA. Shah claimed the state’s BJP government brought all-round development, weeded out insurgency and solved the issue of displaced Brus of Mizoram by resettling them in Tripura. “Tripura was once known for drug trafficking, violence and anti-national activities. We know it today for development, infrastructure, organic farming activities and excellence in sports.” The BJP’s Rath Yatra will traverse all 60 Assembly constituencies and culminate on January 12 when party president J P Nadda will address a rally. Two chariots moved from South Tripura and North Tripura districts on Thursday. Confident of retaining power Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would retain power in Tripura. He was optimistic the party would win by securing a two/thirds majority