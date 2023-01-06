Home Nation

SC asks petitioner can it direct legislature to enact religion, gender-neutral laws

A bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud was hearing a petition seeking a direction to the government for enacting uniform religion and gender-neutral laws on wide variety of issues.

Published: 06th January 2023 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought to know from a petitioner if it can direct the legislature to make religion and gender-neutral laws on subjects like marriageable age, divorce, adoption, succession, inheritance and alimony.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala was hearing a petition seeking a direction to the government for enacting uniform religion and gender-neutral laws on a wide variety of issues. 

"This falls in the legislative domain. Mr Upadhyay, please respond to this issue that it is for legislative intervention and it is for the parliament to do this. Take this as a preliminary issue and address us," the bench observed.

Advocate petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay has filed five separate petitions seeking direction from the Centre to frame religion and gender-neutral uniform laws for divorce, adoption, guardianship, succession, inheritance, maintenance, marriage age, and alimony.

Upadhyay, in August 2020, filed a PIL seeking "uniform grounds of divorce" for all citizens, in keeping with the spirit of the Constitution and international conventions.

He filed another PIL through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey seeking "gender and religion-neutral" uniform grounds of maintenance and alimony for all citizens in line with the spirit of the Constitution and international conventions.

In another PIL, he sought the removal of anomalies in laws governing adoption and guardianship and to make them uniform for all citizens. He also filed a petition seeking the removal of anomalies in succession and inheritance laws and making them uniform for all.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Gender Neutrality Gender Neutral Laws
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp