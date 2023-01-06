Home Nation

Varanasi Cantt becomes seventh railway station to attain ‘Eat Right’ status

Published: 06th January 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Varanasi Cantt railway station has become one of the ‘Eat Right’ stations after being awarded a five-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers, the Railways said in a statement on Thursday.

The “Eat Right Station” certification is awarded by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to the railway stations that set benchmarks (as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006) in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.

FSSAI is an autonomous statutory body established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from one to five. “The five-star rating indicates full compliance by the station to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers,” said a railway official.

A source said that India has so far 34 ‘Eat Right’ certified stations, including Bhopal and Varanasi Cantt. This railway station has been certified with this distinction for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers maintaining practices of hygiene.

Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity-building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable foods for everyone. The other railway stations with Star certification include Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (Delhi); Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai); Mumbai Central Railway Station; Vadodara Railway Station, Chandigarh Railway Station and Bhopal Railway Station. Other prominent Eat Right stations are Igatpuri station in Maharashtra, Mysore city station in Mysore, Jaipur railway station, Gwalior station, Durgapur station, Kolkata railway station and Bhubaneswar station.

According to FSSI, the food ecosystem at railway stations is often large and varied. It comprises catering-cum-retail outlets, retail outlets, food plazas, mobile food vendors on the railway platforms. 

