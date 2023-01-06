Women outnumber men in Madhya Pradesh’s updated voter list for all seats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women have outsmarted men in getting their names added in the updated voter list for the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state Anupam Rajan, the revised/updated voter list of voters for all 230 assembly constituencies was published at 64,100 polling centers in the state on Thursday.

The publication of this updated/revised list marked the culmination of brief revision of the voter list, which is a continued process annually. A total 18.82 lakh new voters were added to the list, while 5.68 lakh voters’ names were deleted owing to shifting and deaths. This meant that over 13 lakh net new voters were added in the latest exercise of updating/revising the EPIC voter list in the state.

Importantly, in 41 out of the 52 districts, more female voters when compared to male voters were added in the updated list, owing to which the gender ratio of voters in the state improved from 926 to 931 women voters per 1000 men voters.

In as many as 18 assembly constituencies (all tribal reserved seats), including Dindori, Bichiya, Niwas, Mandla, Baihar, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Barghat, Pansemal, Alirajpur, Jobat, Jhabua, Thandla, Petlawad, Sardarpur, Kukshi and Sailana, total number of voters, included more women and less men. This means that if women vote as per their numbers, then they will be the decisive factor on these seats in the next assembly polls, to be held by the end of this year.

According to CEO MP, over the last 10 years, a maximum of 13 lakh-plus voters have been added in this latest exercise of updating of the voter list. With this revision/updating of the voter list, the state now has a total over 5.39 crore-plus voters, including 2.79 crore-plus male voters and 2.60 crore-plus female voters.

Out of the total voters, maximum 1.44 crore-plus voters are aged between 30-39 years, followed by 1.29 crore voters (aged between 20 and 39 years) and 1.06 crore voters (aged between 40-49 years), meaning that those aged between 20 years and 49 years formed over 70% of the state’s present voter base.

NEW DELHI: Women have outsmarted men in getting their names added in the updated voter list for the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state Anupam Rajan, the revised/updated voter list of voters for all 230 assembly constituencies was published at 64,100 polling centers in the state on Thursday. The publication of this updated/revised list marked the culmination of brief revision of the voter list, which is a continued process annually. A total 18.82 lakh new voters were added to the list, while 5.68 lakh voters’ names were deleted owing to shifting and deaths. This meant that over 13 lakh net new voters were added in the latest exercise of updating/revising the EPIC voter list in the state. Importantly, in 41 out of the 52 districts, more female voters when compared to male voters were added in the updated list, owing to which the gender ratio of voters in the state improved from 926 to 931 women voters per 1000 men voters. In as many as 18 assembly constituencies (all tribal reserved seats), including Dindori, Bichiya, Niwas, Mandla, Baihar, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Barghat, Pansemal, Alirajpur, Jobat, Jhabua, Thandla, Petlawad, Sardarpur, Kukshi and Sailana, total number of voters, included more women and less men. This means that if women vote as per their numbers, then they will be the decisive factor on these seats in the next assembly polls, to be held by the end of this year. According to CEO MP, over the last 10 years, a maximum of 13 lakh-plus voters have been added in this latest exercise of updating of the voter list. With this revision/updating of the voter list, the state now has a total over 5.39 crore-plus voters, including 2.79 crore-plus male voters and 2.60 crore-plus female voters. Out of the total voters, maximum 1.44 crore-plus voters are aged between 30-39 years, followed by 1.29 crore voters (aged between 20 and 39 years) and 1.06 crore voters (aged between 40-49 years), meaning that those aged between 20 years and 49 years formed over 70% of the state’s present voter base.