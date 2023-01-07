All-woman UN peace team off to Sudan

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Friday sent a platoon of an all-woman joint contingent of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles on the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Sudan’s Abyei region as part of the UN’s Interim Security Force (UNISFA).

“This is the single largest deployment of women peacekeepers in recent years,” Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said. The Indian contingent comprises two officers and 25 other ranks. Hailing the deployment, the Indian Army said, “The team will provide relief and assistance to women and children in one of the highly operational and challenging terrain conditions under the UN flag.”

PM Narendra Modi commended the deployment. Reacting to the Indian Army he tweeted, “Proud to see this. India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. The participation by our Nari Shakti is even more gladdening.”

UNSIFA was established in Sudan’s Abyei region by the UN Security Council, by its resolution 1990 of 27 June 2011 in response to the emergency situation there. The corps are tasked with monitoring flashpoints at border between north and south, and facilitating humanitarian aid, and is authorised to use force in protecting civilians and humanitarian workers.

The UN’s peace mission is to strengthen the Abyei Police Service (APS) by providing support, including the training of personnel, and coordinate with the APS on matters of law and order. The peace corps are also tasked with protecting UN personnel, facilities and installations.

Over 200,000 Indians have served in 49 of the 71 UN peacekeeping missions since 1948. India is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping and was the pioneer in deploying the first all-woman peacekeepers contingent as the Formed Police Unit to Liberia in 2007 under commandant, now Inspector General, Seema Dhundia of the CRPF.

In May 2020, Indian Army’s Major Suman Gawani was awarded the UN Military Gender Advocate award as UN peacekeepers along with Commander Carla Monteiro de Castro Araujo, a Brazilian Naval officer. This award was instituted in 2016.

To assist Sudan police

The mission is to strengthen Sudan’s Abyei Police Service (APS) by providing support, training of personnel, and coordinate with the APS on law and order. The corps are also tasked with protecting UN personnel, facilities and installations. Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said, “This is the single largest deployment of women peacekeepers in recent years.”

NEW DELHI: India on Friday sent a platoon of an all-woman joint contingent of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles on the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Sudan’s Abyei region as part of the UN’s Interim Security Force (UNISFA). “This is the single largest deployment of women peacekeepers in recent years,” Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said. The Indian contingent comprises two officers and 25 other ranks. Hailing the deployment, the Indian Army said, “The team will provide relief and assistance to women and children in one of the highly operational and challenging terrain conditions under the UN flag.” PM Narendra Modi commended the deployment. Reacting to the Indian Army he tweeted, “Proud to see this. India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. The participation by our Nari Shakti is even more gladdening.” UNSIFA was established in Sudan’s Abyei region by the UN Security Council, by its resolution 1990 of 27 June 2011 in response to the emergency situation there. The corps are tasked with monitoring flashpoints at border between north and south, and facilitating humanitarian aid, and is authorised to use force in protecting civilians and humanitarian workers. The UN’s peace mission is to strengthen the Abyei Police Service (APS) by providing support, including the training of personnel, and coordinate with the APS on matters of law and order. The peace corps are also tasked with protecting UN personnel, facilities and installations. Over 200,000 Indians have served in 49 of the 71 UN peacekeeping missions since 1948. India is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping and was the pioneer in deploying the first all-woman peacekeepers contingent as the Formed Police Unit to Liberia in 2007 under commandant, now Inspector General, Seema Dhundia of the CRPF. In May 2020, Indian Army’s Major Suman Gawani was awarded the UN Military Gender Advocate award as UN peacekeepers along with Commander Carla Monteiro de Castro Araujo, a Brazilian Naval officer. This award was instituted in 2016. To assist Sudan police The mission is to strengthen Sudan’s Abyei Police Service (APS) by providing support, training of personnel, and coordinate with the APS on law and order. The corps are also tasked with protecting UN personnel, facilities and installations. Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said, “This is the single largest deployment of women peacekeepers in recent years.”