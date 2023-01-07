Home Nation

CJI Chandrachud to be conferred with 'Award for Global Leadership' by Harvard Law School Center 

The award will be presented to him at an online event on January 11.

Published: 07th January 2023 07:58 PM

Justice DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has been selected for the "Award for Global Leadership" by the Harvard Law School Center in recognition of his lifetime service to the legal profession in the country and around the world.

The award will be presented to him at an online event on January 11.

Chandrachud obtained an LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from the Harvard Law School in the United States.

At the event, professor David Wilkins of the Harvard Law School will also have a conversation with the CJI.

Justice Chandrachud, who was part of the apex court benches that delivered several landmark verdicts, including the Ayodhya land dispute case, was sworn in as the 50th CJI on November 9, 2022.

