Home Nation

Delhi Police in Bengaluru to look for Air India pee-gate accused Shankar Mishra

Shankar has switched off his phone and been incommunicado.  

Published: 07th January 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Delhi Police team landed in Bengaluru on Friday to look for Shankar Mishra, the man who allegedly in an inebriated state, had urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

Mishra is vice-president of the India Chapter of Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California. Wells Fargo has an office in Bellandur which Mishra often visits.
Sources said Mishra also has a relative in the city, and was last seen with his kin here. Another police team from Delhi has gone to Mumbai to question his father, Shyam Mishra, who lives there. Shankar has switched off his phone and been incommunicado.  

Delhi Police registered a case against Mishra under Sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult  modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by an inebriated person) of the IPC as well as under Aircraft Rules. Police have issued a ‘Look out Circular’ to prevent him from leaving the country.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Wells Fargo sacked Mishra. “We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them,” the company said in a statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Shankar Mishra Air India Delhi Police pee-gate
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp