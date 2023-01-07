Delhi Police in Bengaluru to look for Air India pee-gate accused Shankar Mishra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Delhi Police team landed in Bengaluru on Friday to look for Shankar Mishra, the man who allegedly in an inebriated state, had urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

Mishra is vice-president of the India Chapter of Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California. Wells Fargo has an office in Bellandur which Mishra often visits.

Sources said Mishra also has a relative in the city, and was last seen with his kin here. Another police team from Delhi has gone to Mumbai to question his father, Shyam Mishra, who lives there. Shankar has switched off his phone and been incommunicado.

Delhi Police registered a case against Mishra under Sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by an inebriated person) of the IPC as well as under Aircraft Rules. Police have issued a ‘Look out Circular’ to prevent him from leaving the country.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Wells Fargo sacked Mishra. “We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them,” the company said in a statement.

