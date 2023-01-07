Home Nation

Former Assam MLA, two others arrested for 'conspiring' to float terror group

The three persons are in custody and their interrogation was on.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former Assam MLA along with two others were arrested by the police on Saturday for allegedly attempting to float a militant organisation.

The police had conducted a search at the residence of the former MLA, Hitesh Basumatary, in Kokrajhar district and recovered one AK 47 and one M16 rifle along with 100 live cartridges.

Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh told TNIE that three persons were in custody and their interrogation was on.

"They were conspiring to form a new terror organisation. Based on that, they were arrested," the SP said.

"We produced them in a local court and it sent them to five-day police remand," Singh said. 

Asked if they were attempting to float the group in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), he said the police would reveal everything after the interrogation of the trio was over.

Basumatary had won the 2011 Assembly elections from the Chapaguri constituency as a candidate of the Bodoland People’s Front. He also served as an Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

Militancy is down in the BTR after the signing of a tripartite accord among the Centre, Assam government and Bodo representatives, including all factions of the insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland, in January 2020.

