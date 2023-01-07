Home Nation

Former UP minister Yaqub Qureshi, son arrested in Delhi for running illegal meat trade

Yaqub Qureshi has been arrested for running an unlicensed business of meat processing and packaging.

Published: 07th January 2023 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Haji Yaqoob Qureshi

BSP leader Haji Yaqoob Qureshi (Photo| Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh Yakub Qureshi and son Imran Qureshi were arrested by the Meerut police in coordination with the Delhi police team from Chandani Mahal area of Delhi late on Friday night. 

Qureshi and his son were hiding at their relative’s place in the Chandni Mahal area of Delhi.

Yaqub Qureshi has been arrested for running an unlicensed business of meat processing and packaging.

On March 31, 2022, the Meerut police raided Yakub Qureshi’s unlicensed meat factory on Hapur Road finding huge quantities of illegally stored meat. Subsequently, the police registered a case against 17 people including Yakub Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and sons Imran and Firoz.

Later, the Meerut police invoked Gangster Act against Qureshi and seven other members of his family in connection with the case. While Qureshi’s son Firoz had surrendered in the court and was sent to jail a day ago, his wife Sanjeeda Begum is out on anticipatory bail.

Yaqub Qureshi was a minister in UP's Mayawati government.  He had contested his first election in 2007 as UP United Democratic Front candidate and had won the assembly seat of Meerut. After that in 2012, he joined the BSP and was fielded from Meerut-Hapur Lok Sabha constituency by Mayawati. Qureshi lost the election to BJP’s Rajendra Agarwal by a margin of 3000 votes.

He had shot to infamy when he offered a booty of Rs 51 crore for anyone who would behead Danish cartoonists Charlie Hebdo who had made cartoons of Prophet Mohammad.

The Meerut police had been conducting raids at all the potential hideouts of Qureshi ever since he was booked for running the illegal meat business.

ASP crime Aneet Kumar of Meerut police with the help of SOG and the surveillance team laid a siege around the kothi in which Qureshi had been hiding with his son Imran. As per the police sources, the father-son duo was arrested past Friday midnight and brought to Meerut.

As per the sources, Qureshi had been on the run since March 3, 2022. For some time, he lived in Rajasthan with his family and after that took refuge at the house of in-laws of his daughter in Delhi.

After the police announced a reward for his arrest, he changed his hideout and shifted to one of his relatives’ places in the Chandani Mahal area of Delhi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yakub Qureshi Imran Qureshi Sanjeeda Begum
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp