Heavy force deployed in J&K districts after six civilians killings

A security official told TNIE that additional 18 companies of paramilitary CRPF have reached Jammu.

Army personnel conduct searches after four civilians were gunned down by unidentified men, in Dhangri area of Rajouri, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023(Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After killing of six civilians including two minors in twin attacks in a village of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have deployed about 2,000 additional para military personnel in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch while Village Defence Committees (VDCs) are being reactivated to fight militancy in the Jammu region.A security official told this newspaper that additional 18 companies of paramilitary CRPF have reached Jammu.

Comprising about 2,000 personnel, these 18 companies have been deployed in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to instill confidence among the local population, he said. The paramilitary personnel have also been deployed at the Hindus-dominated Dangri village of Rajouri, where militants in twin attacks killed six civilians including two minors and injured over a dozen others on January 1 and 2.The security official said the companies were brought from outside J&K.

