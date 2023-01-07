'Hemant Soren is tribal but Jharkhand government is anti-tribal', says Amit Shah

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Hemant Soren, claiming the Jharkhand government was working against the interests of the Tribal community

Speaking at the BJP's Vikas Mahasankalp rally on Saturday, Shah claimed the Jharkhand government was "anti-tribal" despite having a tribal Chief Minister and accused Soren of playing vote bank politics.

"The Chief Minister of this state is a tribal, but his government is anti-tribal. Corruption is at its peak in this government, which is favourable for mediators and people who are grabbing tribal land," said the Home Minister.

The "greed of vote bank politics" can never be greater than the welfare of Jharkhand's tribals, he said. The senior BJP leader claimed the tribal diaspora won't forgive Soren for playing with their future and will teach him a lesson in 2024.

"Intruders have forcefully been marrying the tribal girls in order to grab their land…I have come here to warn Hemant Soren that he must stop these infiltrators or the people of Jharkhand will never forgive you," said Shah.

Shah alleged that Hemant Soren had fooled youths in the name of education, duped Moolwasi (native) in the name of jobs and deceived tribals in the name of 1932 Khatiyan (bill defining Jharkhand's locals on the basis of land survey records of 1932).

"Survey of Chaibasa was done in 1964, now they say that jobs will be given to the locals on the basis of the 1932 Khatiyan…now tell me whether people of Chaibasa will ever get a job? Why you are dividing the state in the name of 1932 Khatiyan?” questioned Amit Shah further adding, "Just increase the number of jobs and if you have no guts to do it…. Then please vacate the seat, we will take the state on the path of development."

"Tribal-Non-tribal, backward-tribal….. What is this? Why you are up to ruining Jharkhand, despite the fact that people of this state made you the Chief Minister and you have handed over the entire government into the hands of robbers," the senior BJP leader alleged.

The BJP has always respected tribals and for the first time in the history of India, a poor tribal woman Droupadi Murmu was made the President of India, he added.

The Union Home Minister claimed the BJP had also increased the budget for tribals from Rs 21,000 crore to Rs 86,000 crore, brought drinking water to 1.3 crore tribal households, constructed toilets in 1.43 tribal households and increased the number of Adivasi Eklavya Vidyalaya from 167 under the Congress' rule to 680 under the saffron party's rule.

Counting the achievements of the Raghubar Das Government in Jharkhand, Shah asked Hemant Soren to tell the people here what he has done during the last three years. "Hemant Soren has done nothing during the last three years…..he has done corruption, he has squandered the tribal land to the infiltrators, he has been doing vote bank politics in spite of protecting the tribal men and women," said Shah.

He expressed confidence that this time the people will definitely vote for change as they want to change this "useless and corrupt" government in Jharkhand.

