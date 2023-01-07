Insurgency over in Manipur, says Amit Shah, launches 21 projects

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP government freed Manipur from curfews, blockades and insurgency, and ensured peace, progress and prosperity in adjoining Nagaland. Shah was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 21 projects worth approximately Rs 1,300 crore in Manipur.

Saying that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Manipur tamed insurgency,Shah added that the state is witnessing a new era of peace and progress.The home minister also unveiled the tallest Tricolour of the Northeast at the INA headquarters at Moirang in Manipur.

The Tricolour is 165 ft tall. It was at Moirang that the Indian National Army hoisted the Tricolour in 1944. “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj led by him took excruciating pains for India’s freedom. The unveiling of the tallest Tiranga is a befitting tribute to the legendary leader and all brave hearts of Manipur who fought for our Independence,” Shah said.

He added that the Narendra Modi government is committed to honouring the true heroes of the Indian freedom struggle,so that the coming generations can know about their sacrifices.Among the projects inaugurated by him in Manipur is the historic “Kangla Nongpok Thong” (Kangla Eastern Bridge) in Imphal, which was destroyed during the colonial rule.

Shah later visited the election-bound Nagaland and virtually inaugurated five projects worth Rs 52 crore from Chumoukedima. Speaking at a function there, he highlighted the Centre’s various initiatives for Nagaland and the rest of the Northeast.

“All states of the Northeast are on the road to development because of Modiji’s efforts. The entire region was once known for insurgency. Today, it is known for peace and development. The Northeast is now connected physically as well as emotionally with the mainland,” Shah said.He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself took several initiatives to bring the region to the mainstream.

